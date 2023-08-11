Schrödinger Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)

Schrödinger, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today reported that on August 9, 2023, the company granted (i) a non-statutory stock option to purchase 90,000 shares of the company’s common stock and (ii) restricted stock units (RSUs) with respect to 15,000 shares of the company’s common stock to the company’s newly appointed chief medical officer, Margaret Dugan, M.D. As previously announced, Dr. Dugan joined the company on July 31, 2023.

In addition, on August 9, 2023, the company granted (i) non-statutory stock options to purchase 3,375 shares of the company’s common stock to three newly hired employees and (ii) RSUs with respect to 4,125 shares of the company’s common stock to five newly hired employees.

The grants to Dr. Dugan and the other newly-hired employees were made pursuant to the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan, were approved by the compensation committee of the board of directors pursuant to a delegation by the company’s board of directors, and were made as a material inducement to such employees’ acceptance of employment with the company in accordance with Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4) as a component of his or her employment compensation.

The stock options, including the stock options granted to Dr. Dugan, have an exercise price of $39.89 per share, equal to the closing price of Schrödinger’s common stock on August 9, 2023. The stock options have a ten-year term and vest over four years, with 25 percent of the shares underlying the option vesting when the employee completes 12 months of continuous service measured from the employment start date and the balance of the shares vesting in a series of successive equal monthly installments of 1/48 of the original number of shares upon the employee’s completion of each additional month of service over the 36-month period following the first anniversary of the employment start date.

The RSUs, including the RSUs granted to Dr. Dugan, vest over four years, with 25 percent of such RSUs vesting when such employee completes 12 months of continuous service measured from the vesting commencement date, and the balance of the RSUs vesting in a series of successive equal yearly installments of 1/4 of the original number of RSUs upon each such employee’s completion of each additional year of service over the three-year period following the first anniversary of the vesting commencement date.

The inducement grants are subject to the terms and conditions of award agreements covering the grants and the company’s 2021 Inducement Equity Incentive Plan.

