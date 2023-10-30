Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
Schrödinger to Host Pipeline Day on December 14, 2023

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that the company will host its Pipeline Day in New York City on Thursday, December 14, 2023, beginning at 10:00 a.m. ET. Members of the Schrödinger team will provide a detailed review of the company's development programs, including updates on SGR-1505, SGR-2921, SGR-3515 and multiple proprietary discovery programs. The event will also include thought leadership presentations providing insight into the therapeutic landscapes relevant to Schrödinger’s proprietary pipeline.

Schrödinger’s Pipeline Day will be a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance available to members of the investment community, and a simultaneous webcast will be available for individual investors and other interested parties who wish to join virtually.

The live presentation can be accessed in the "Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days. To participate in the live webcast, please register for the event here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

