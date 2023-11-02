Schrödinger to Present New Data for SGR-1505 and SGR-2921 at American Society of Hematology 2023 Annual Meeting

Schrödinger (Nasdaq: SDGR), whose physics-based computational platform is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered, today announced that new data on SGR-1505, its investigational MALT1 inhibitor, and SGR-2921, its investigational CDC7 inhibitor, will be presented during a poster session at the American Society of Hematology (ASH) 65th Annual Meeting taking place virtually and in San Diego, California, December 9-12, 2023.

Presentation of SGR-1505 data will include further characterization in preclinical oncology models as well as preliminary clinical biomarker information from the Phase 1 study in healthy subjects, which is nearing completion. The data support continued development of SGR-1505 as a potential therapy for patients with advanced B-cell malignancies, and a Phase 1 dose-escalation study in this patient population is ongoing.

Additionally, data will be presented for SGR-2921 demonstrating strong anti-leukemic activity in preclinical models of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) representing difficult-to-treat disease. CDC7 is a cell cycle kinase in the DNA damage-response pathway and has emerged as a promising therapeutic target in oncology, including for the treatment of AML. Schrödinger recently initiated a Phase 1 dose-escalation study of SGR-2921 designed to evaluate the safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and recommended dose of SGR-2921 in patients with AML or myelodysplastic syndrome.

Details of the data presentations are as follows:

Title: SGR-1505 Is a Potent MALT1 Protease Inhibitor with a Potential Best-in-Class Profile

Abstract number: 2997

Date & time: Sunday, December 10, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PDT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Title: SGR-2921, a Potent CDC7 Inhibitor, Demonstrates Significant Anti-Leukemic Responses in Patient-Derived AML Models Representing Difficult-to-Treat Disease

Abstract number: 2801

Date & time: Sunday, December 10, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PDT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Additionally, the following clinical trial-in–progress posters will be presented for both SGR-1505 and SGR-2921:

Title: A Phase 1, Open-Label, Multicenter, Dose-Escalation Study of SGR-1505 As Monotherapy in Subjects with Mature B-Cell Malignancies

Abstract number: 3102

Date & time: Sunday, December 10, 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. PDT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Title: A First-in-Human, Phase 1, Dose Escalation Study of SGR-2921 As Monotherapy in Subjects with Relapsed/Refractory Acute Myeloid Leukemia or Myelodysplastic Syndrome

Abstract number: 1548

Date & time: Saturday, December 9, 5:30 P.M. - 7:30 P.M. PDT

Location: San Diego Convention Center, Halls G-H

Schrödinger will review these data as part of its Pipeline Day, taking place virtually and in person on December 14, 2023. The company’s Pipeline Day will be a hybrid event, with limited in-person attendance available to members of the investment community, and a simultaneous webcast will be available for individual investors and other interested parties who wish to join virtually. The live presentation can be accessed in the "Investors” section of Schrödinger’s website and will be archived for approximately 90 days. To participate in the live webcast, please register for the event here. It is recommended that participants register at least 15 minutes in advance of the event.

About Schrödinger

Schrödinger is transforming the way therapeutics and materials are discovered. Schrödinger has pioneered a physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of high-quality, novel molecules for drug development and materials applications more rapidly and at lower cost compared to traditional methods. The software platform is licensed by biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories around the world. Schrödinger’s multidisciplinary drug discovery team also leverages the software platform to advance a portfolio of collaborative and proprietary programs to address unmet medical needs.

Founded in 1990, Schrödinger has approximately 800 employees and is engaged with customers and collaborators in more than 70 countries. To learn more, visit www.schrodinger.com, follow us on LinkedIn and Instagram, or visit our blog, Extrapolations.com.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

