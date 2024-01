SFS Group Schweiz AG / Key word(s): Preliminary Results

SFS achieves robust growth in 2023



The SFS Group achieved its defined growth targets despite a difficult economic environment. In financial year 2023, third-party sales of CHF 3,090.8 million were generated. The again strong increase of 12.6% against the prior-year period was underpinned by robust organic growth of 2.1%. Consolidation effects stemming from the inclusion of Hoffmann as of May 1, 2022, accounted for 14.6% of the sales growth.



