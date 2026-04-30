Bullish Aktie
WKN DE: A41FDL / ISIN: KYG169101204
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30.04.2026 20:09:00
Should Investors Be Bullish on Boeing?
Boeing (NYSE: BA) recently delivered one of its strongest quarterly earnings reports in years. Boeing is in the middle of a lengthy effort to improve its company performance; while the turnaround seems to be working, Boeing still has a long way to go to fully recover. Shares of Boeing have risen more than 20% in April as I write this. In the first quarter of 2026, Boeing's revenue jumped 14% year over year to $22.2 billion. The company's defense segment reported a particularly strong quarter with its revenues rising 21% to $7.6 billion. Boeing's backlog is now a record high of $695 billion, with more than 6,100 commercial airplane orders. This is a sign of healthy and growing demand for Boeing. The company's balance sheet is gaining strength, and losses are narrowing. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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