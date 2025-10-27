Netflix Aktie
WKN: 552484 / ISIN: US64110L1061
|
27.10.2025 09:15:00
Should Investors Buy the Netflix Dip?
Netflix's (NASDAQ: NFLX) share prices sank after the video streaming company's results came up short of analyst estimates. While revenue came in line with the consensus, earnings per share (EPS) fell well short due to an unexpected Brazilian tax charge. The company had been in a dispute with Brazilian tax authorities, but took the expense after it felt it could not win in court. However, it was not in its prior guidance, leading the company to miss the EPS consensus by more than $1. Despite the dip, the stock has still been a strong performer this year, up about 23% year to date. Let's take a closer look at its results and prospects to see if now is a good time to buy the stock on the dip.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Netflix Inc.mehr Nachrichten
|
24.10.25
|Optimismus in New York: NASDAQ 100 zum Handelsstart in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|S&P 500-Handel aktuell: S&P 500 zum Ende des Mittwochshandels in Rot (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Börse New York: NASDAQ 100 zeigt sich zum Ende des Mittwochshandels leichter (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|Schwacher Handel in New York: NASDAQ Composite zeigt sich schlussendlich leichter (finanzen.at)
|
22.10.25
|MÄRKTE USA/Leichter mit Handelspannungen - Netflix enttäuscht (Dow Jones)
|
22.10.25