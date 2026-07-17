Alphabet C Aktie
WKN DE: A14Y6H / ISIN: US02079K1079
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17.07.2026 10:03:00
Should You Buy Alphabet Before July 22?
Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) stock has climbed in the triple digits over the past three years as the company benefited from two things -- the strength of its long-established businesses and an extra boost from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. Even people who don't recognize the name "Alphabet" may actually be big users of the company's flagship product, Google Search.The search engine is the world's most popular, with more than 90% market share. And the advertising across the Google platform makes it the company's biggest revenue driver. On top of this, Alphabet also generates significant revenue from its Google Cloud business, and AI has helped this unit's growth truly take off in recent quarters.Considering these points, should you buy Alphabet before a potential catalyst on July 22? Let's find out.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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