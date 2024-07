Should You Buy Boeing Stock Before July 31?

It's been a turbulent flight for Boeing (NYSE: BA) investors over the last several years. The aerospace giant has struggled to emerge from pandemic-era disruptions while dealing with ongoing investigations into the two separate 737 Max aircraft crashes.The latest setback has been the fallout from the midflight aircraft cabin plug blowout incident earlier this year. Production delays and a sharply lower earnings outlook have pressured the stock, down 32% this year.These themes will be a focus for Boeing's upcoming second-quarter earnings report (for the period ended June 30) on July 31. With expectations low, the market will be looking for signs the company is moving forward.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool