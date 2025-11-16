Plug Power Aktie
WKN DE: A1JA81 / ISIN: US72919P2020

16.11.2025 10:14:00
Should You Buy Plug Power While It's Below $3?
Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) is a pioneer in the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cell technology. The company has deployed more than 72,000 fuel cell systems and 275 fueling stations. Plug Power claims it operates the largest green hydrogen plant in the United States, which supplies corporate giants such as Walmart, Amazon, and Home Depot. The company's vision is to build the world's first vertically integrated hydrogen ecosystem, with the overarching goal of making green hydrogen a mainstream energy source. If that's all you knew about Plug Power, you'd probably wonder why it's a penny stock. The short answer is the company has been losing money hand over fist while leading the "green hydrogen revolution," which may or may not ever come to fruition. Meanwhile, Plug Power's outstanding share count has ballooned by 32,000% since it became a publicly traded company in October 1999, diluting shares into oblivion.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
