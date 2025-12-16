Dow Aktie
WKN DE: A2PFRC / ISIN: US2605571031
|
16.12.2025 18:07:00
Should You Buy the 5 Highest-Paying Dividend Stocks in the Dow Jones Before 2026?
The Dow Jones, formally known as the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), is one of the U.S. stock market's three main indexes, alongside the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite. It tracks 30 of the largest American companies on the market, aiming to give insight into the health of the U.S. stock market.Since the Dow Jones typically tracks large, mature companies, those companies generally pay a dividend. The only exceptions are Amazon, which has never paid one, and Boeing, which suspended its dividend in 2020.However, if you're looking for a high-yield dividend stock in the Dow Jones, there are several to choose from today. Below are the Dow Jones' top five highest-paying dividend stocks and whether or not they make for a sound investment going into the new year.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Dow Incmehr Nachrichten
|
14.12.25
|Grüne fordern mehr Verantwortung für ostdeutsche Chemie (dpa-AFX)
|
10.12.25
|Starker Wochentag in New York: S&P 500 notiert zum Handelsende im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
10.12.25
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Dow-Investment von vor 5 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
|
09.12.25
|Sachsen-Anhalts Wirtschaftsminister fordert Dow Chemical zu Kooperation auf (dpa-AFX)
|
08.12.25
|Chemieindustrie in Deutschland: BASF, Wacker und Dow bauen massiv Arbeitsplätze ab (Spiegel Online)
|
03.12.25
|S&P 500-Papier Dow-Aktie: So viel Verlust hätte ein Investment in Dow von vor 3 Jahren bedeutet (finanzen.at)
|
26.11.25
|S&P 500-Titel Dow-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger mit einem Investment in Dow von vor einem Jahr verloren (finanzen.at)
|
13.11.25
|S&P 500 aktuell: S&P 500 liegt letztendlich im Minus (finanzen.at)