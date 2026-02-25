IonQ Aktie
WKN DE: A3C4QT / ISIN: US46222L1089
|
25.02.2026 19:45:00
Should You Forget IonQ and Buy These 2 Tech Stocks Instead?
There's been a lot of excitement around quantum computing stocks over the past few years, as new start-ups have made big strides in the space with their technologies, and as investors realize the massive potential of quantum computing, which could become a $100 billion market by 2035, according to a June 2025 report by McKinsey and Company.And one such company that's risen to the top among quantum computing stocks is IonQ, with impressive returns of 550% over the past three years.But those gains are only part of the story. IonQ isn't profitable, and its losses are widening. Making matters worse is that quantum computing is still a speculative market, and many companies developing quantum computing services say it could be years before sustained commercial sales materialize.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
