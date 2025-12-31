American Express Aktie
WKN: 850226 / ISIN: US0258161092
Should You Forget Upstart and Buy American Express Instead?
Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) is a true innovator. The entire business model centers on leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) to improve the lending process, with expanded access to credit for borrowers and more revenue-generating potential for its more than 100 banking partners. This hasn't helped the share price, though, which is down 88% from its peak (as of Dec. 29). Should investors who want exposure to the financial services industry forget about this fintech stock and instead buy shares in American Express (NYSE: AXP), a proven winner and longtime favorite of Warren Buffett? Here's what investors need to know about both businesses. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
