SOBR Safe Stock Skyrockets 123%

(RTTNews) - SOBR Safe, Inc. (SOBR) shares surged 123.23 percent to $1.2250, gaining $0.6790 on Friday, likely driven by yesterday's news of a proposed business combination with Clean World Ventures.

The stock is currently trading at $1.2250, compared to its previous close of $0.5460 on the Nasdaq. It opened at $0.9000 and has traded in a range of $0.9000 to $1.2600, with volume soaring to 149,439,211 shares.

SOBRsafe has entered into a definitive agreement for a proposed transaction with Clean World Ventures, a zero-carbon green energy technology company. Upon closing, Clean World Ventures is expected to own approximately 98 percent of the combined entity, which will operate under its name while focusing on scalable, carbon-free energy solutions.

The stock has traded between $0.4750 and $5.2900 over the past 52 weeks.