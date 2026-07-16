LINE Aktie

LINE für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ALYV / ISIN: JP3966750006

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16.07.2026 17:30:00

Social Security Recipients May Be in Line for Another Outsized COLA Boost

Social Security beneficiaries are marching their way toward a decent-sized payment increase this coming January. That's one of retirees' top takeaways from the recently reported consumer inflation rate for June.It's holding on to recently elevated levels, inching closer to the point when the Social Security Administration makes the call on the following year's cost-of-living adjustment, or COLA.Here's what you need to know.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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