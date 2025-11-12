SoundHound AI Aktie
WKN DE: A3DGJK / ISIN: US8361001071
|
12.11.2025 09:55:00
SoundHound AI Shares Slip Despite Strong Outlook. Is It Time to Buy the Dip?
SoundHound AI (NASDAQ: SOUN) shares soured despite the artificial intelligence (AI) voice-focused company seeing surging revenue growth and offering upbeat guidance. The stock continues to be volatile, up 88% over the past year but down nearly 32% year to date as of this writing.Let's take a closer look to see if now is a good time to buy the stock on this dip, with its revenue continuing to soar.While SoundHound's revenue growth slowed from the triple-digit pace it delivered in the first half of the year (151% year-over-year growth in Q1 and 217% growth in Q2), revenue growth was still robust, jumping 68% to $42 million. That surpassed the $32.9 million analyst consensus, as compiled by FactSet Research Systems.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
