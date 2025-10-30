Southern Aktie

Southern Co. Q3 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Southern Co. (SO) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $1.711 billion, or $1.55 per share. This compares with $1.535 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $1.766 billion or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.51 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.5% to $7.823 billion from $7.274 billion last year.

Southern Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $1.711 Bln. vs. $1.535 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.55 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $7.823 Bln vs. $7.274 Bln last year.

