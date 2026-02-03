The Laclede Group Aktie

The Laclede Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2AH7C / ISIN: US84857L1017

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
03.02.2026 13:49:21

Spire Affirms Adj. Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) said it continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.25-$5.45 per share, which excludes the results of the pending acquisition of the Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee business. Expected total capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 remains $809 million. Spire also expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.65-$5.85.

Spire said its 10-year $11.2 billion capital investment target through fiscal 2035 is driven by investment in infrastructure and new business in the Gas Utility segment. This plan supports long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5-7% using the fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $5.75 as a base.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Spire shares are down 0.57 percent to $84.88.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu The Laclede Group Inc (Holding Co)

mehr Nachrichten