Spire Affirms Adj. Earnings Guidance

(RTTNews) - Spire Inc. (SR) said it continues to expect fiscal 2026 adjusted earnings to be in the range of $5.25-$5.45 per share, which excludes the results of the pending acquisition of the Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee business. Expected total capital expenditures for fiscal 2026 remains $809 million. Spire also expects fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS to be in the range of $5.65-$5.85.

Spire said its 10-year $11.2 billion capital investment target through fiscal 2035 is driven by investment in infrastructure and new business in the Gas Utility segment. This plan supports long-term adjusted earnings per share growth of 5-7% using the fiscal 2027 adjusted EPS guidance midpoint of $5.75 as a base.

In pre-market trading on NYSE, Spire shares are down 0.57 percent to $84.88.