Dätwyler Aktie
WKN DE: A0MVC2 / ISIN: CH0030486770
|
23.01.2026 01:00:00
Staff Accountant (Ontario, CA, US, 91761)
In billions of syringes and in every second car worldwide, Datwyler components make an important contribution to the safety of patients and drivers. The high-tech company focuses on high-quality, system-critical elastomer components and holds leading positions in attractive global markets such as healthcare, mobility, connectivity, general industry and food & beverage. With over 25 production sites on four continents, sales in more than 100 countries and over 8,000 employees, the company, headquartered in Switzerland, generates annual sales of more than CHF 1,000 million.Our employees are the heart of Datwyler - we treat each other with respect, trust and appreciation. We have strong roots and values that have been well established in our 100-year corporate history. Become part of our great team as a Staff Accountant.We are looking for a Staff Accountant to join our accounting and finance team for our manufacturing facility in Ontario, CA. This position is a full-time on site position. The Staff Accountant will be responsible for completing accounting and finance tasks for the legal entity which includes four plant locations, two SAP company codes and one Epicor instance. Core responsibilitiesAccounting: Preparation of general journal entries for various plant locations using key identifiers for plant locations. Review and correction of expense allocations between plant sites. Review of costs to ensure consistency and accuracy of monthly results. Completion of accruals and assessments for month-end processes. The ability to understand outliers in data results to discuss with management prior to posting.Financial reporting: Month end reporting, P&L’s from combining general ledger account details from different systems, Balance Sheet consolidation, and trend analysis. Maintenance and documentation of month-end details to support transactions and general ledger adjustments.Account reconciliations: Reconcile balance sheet accounts quarterly to ensure compliance with GAAP. Reconciliations of bank statements and other accounts to validate the coding and posting of transactions.Presentation Skills: The ability to summarize, document and present work to the Senior Finance Business Partner for review and approval. The ability to communication findings and potential solutions.RequirementsITAR: This position requires access to technology controlled under the International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). Therefore, only U.S. Persons (as defined by ITAR) are eligible for employment.Skills and QualificationsEducation: A bachelor's degree in accounting. MBA in Business, Finance or Accounting a plus.Experience: At least two years of experience being in an Accountant role. Manufacturing experience a plus.Software proficiency: Expertise in excel with formulas, advanced functions and control check validations. Experience in SAP a must.Attention to detail: Meticulous accuracy in financial record-keeping and analysis.Analytical skills: Ability to analyze financial data and identify areas for improvement.Critical Thinking Skills: The ability to question outliers in data, reporting and trends.Knowledge of GAAP: Strong understanding of Generally Accepted Accounting Principles. Physical RequirementsAbility to sit at a desk for prolonged periods of time and work on a computerAbility to lift up to 10 pounds at timeAbility to independently move throughout all organization facilities, including navigating between departments, floors, and workstations to perform essential job functions, with or without reasonable accommodation Our offer to you:80k-90k Annual SalaryA dynamic work environment that balances professional challenges with personal flexibilityOpportunities for professional growth in a customer-focused company that values respect and excellenceCombined PTOMatching 5% 401K with Roth optionMedical, Dental, Vision and other auxiliary benefit optionsCompany paid Life Insurance and optional Voluntary Life Insurance Be yourself at DatwylerWe are convinced that people make the difference. At Datwyler, you will experience diversity and a wide range of career opportunities that only an international company can provide. Together, we are increasing our agility, accelerating digitalization and fostering sustainability. For motivated and talented employees, we offer interesting development opportunities with training and assignments in a global environment. With us, you can contribute with all of your creativity and all your ideas.www.datwyler.comWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Dätwyler Holding AG
