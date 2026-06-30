State Street Aktie

State Street für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.06.2026 14:15:01

State Street SPDR Small Cap ETF Outpaces iShares on Returns

Comparing State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SPSM) and iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCB) reveals a trade-off between the better recent performance of State Street fund and the much broader portfolio diversification offered by iShares.Both funds provide core exposure to the U.S. small-cap market, yet they follow different indexing strategies. While the State Street fund focuses on a more curated list of 600 stocks, the iShares ETF casts a wider net, capturing over 1,500 companies within a similar sector framework.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu State Street Corp.

mehr Nachrichten