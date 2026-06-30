State Street Aktie
WKN: 864777 / ISIN: US8574771031
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30.06.2026 14:15:01
State Street SPDR Small Cap ETF Outpaces iShares on Returns
Comparing State Street SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:SPSM) and iShares Morningstar Small-Cap ETF (NYSEMKT:ISCB) reveals a trade-off between the better recent performance of State Street fund and the much broader portfolio diversification offered by iShares.Both funds provide core exposure to the U.S. small-cap market, yet they follow different indexing strategies. While the State Street fund focuses on a more curated list of 600 stocks, the iShares ETF casts a wider net, capturing over 1,500 companies within a similar sector framework.Beta measures price volatility relative to the S&P 500; beta is calculated from five-year monthly returns. The 1-yr return represents total return over the trailing 12 months. Dividend yield is the trailing-12-month distribution yield.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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