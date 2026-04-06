Stereotaxis Receives FDA Clearance For Synchrony System

(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis (STXS) said it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Synchrony system. Synchrony is designed to digitize and modernize the interventional cath lab. Synchrony's 55 4K ultra-high-definition display consolidates the viewing and control of all disparate systems in the lab. It is made available with SynX, a cloud-based HIPAA and GDPR-compliant app that allows for secure remote connectivity, collaboration, recording, and monitoring of the cath lab.

Stereotaxis reiterated its guidance of over $3 million in revenue in the current year from Synchrony systems placed independent of robotic systems.

In pre-market trading on NYSE American, Stereotaxis shares are up 5.8 percent to $2.0.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.