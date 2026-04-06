Stereotaxis Aktie
WKN DE: A1J09L / ISIN: US85916J4094
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06.04.2026 14:46:18
Stereotaxis Receives FDA Clearance For Synchrony System
(RTTNews) - Stereotaxis (STXS) said it has received FDA 510(k) clearance for the Synchrony system. Synchrony is designed to digitize and modernize the interventional cath lab. Synchrony's 55 4K ultra-high-definition display consolidates the viewing and control of all disparate systems in the lab. It is made available with SynX, a cloud-based HIPAA and GDPR-compliant app that allows for secure remote connectivity, collaboration, recording, and monitoring of the cath lab.
Stereotaxis reiterated its guidance of over $3 million in revenue in the current year from Synchrony systems placed independent of robotic systems.
In pre-market trading on NYSE American, Stereotaxis shares are up 5.8 percent to $2.0.
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Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Stereotaxis Inc
|1,55
|-3,73%