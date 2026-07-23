STMicroelectronics Aktie
WKN: 897710 / ISIN: US8610121027
|
23.07.2026 08:11:06
STMicroelectronics Swings To Q2 Profit
(RTTNews) - STMicroelectronics N.V. (STM), a French-Italian semiconductor company, Thursday reported earnings for the second quarter compared to a loss for the same period last year.
Further, the company provided its revenue outlook for the third quarter.
The company reported earnings of $222 million or $0.24 per share compared with a loss of $97 million or $0.11 per share of last year.
Impairment restructuring charges and other related phase-out costs reduced to $58 million from $190 million that was recorded prior year.
Excluding items, earnings jumped 410.5 percent to $291 million or $0.31 per share from $57 million or $0.06 per share of previous year.
Revenue increased 26 percent to $3.49 billion from $2.77 billion of last year, driven by higher revenues in CECP and Automotive.
Looking forward to the next quarter, the company expects net revenue to be $3.7 billion, an increase of 6.2 percent sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points.
On Wednesday, shares closed at $65.77, up 0.52% on the New York Stock Exchange.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu STMicroelectronics N.V. NY Registered Shs
|
22.07.26
|Ausblick: STMicroelectronics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
08.07.26
|Erste Schätzungen: STMicroelectronics mit Zahlen zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
22.04.26
|Ausblick: STMicroelectronics zieht Bilanz zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
08.04.26
|Erste Schätzungen: STMicroelectronics veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
28.01.26
|Ausblick: STMicroelectronics zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)