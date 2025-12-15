Surge Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2QNCP / ISIN: US86882L1052
|
15.12.2025 23:58:12
Stock Market Today, Dec. 15: Tesla Shares Surge on Optimism Around Autonomy and AI Roadmap
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) closed Monday’s session at $475.31, up 3.56%. Trading volume reached 113.6 million shares, nearly 30% above its three-month average of 86.7 million shares.Monday’s move followed enthusiasm around Tesla’s autonomy and AI roadmap, reinforced by robotaxi updates and bullish analyst commentary that are keeping investors focused on longer-term software and robotics potential. The S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) slipped 0.16% to 6,816, while the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) fell 0.59% to 23,057. Within automotive manufacturing, industry peers Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) and General Motors (NYSE:GM) delivered a mixed session as investors weighed Ford’s hybrid pivot and broader competitive threats from Chinese automakers.Tesla shares set a fresh all-time high with optimism around its vehicle autonomy and AI strategy. Tesla stock last reached this level about one year ago. Yesterday, CEO Elon Musk posted on social media highlighting fully driverless and passenger-free robotaxi testing in Austin.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
