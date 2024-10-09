|
09.10.2024 10:50:00
Stock-Split Watch: Is Meta Platforms Next?
Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) have enjoyed a remarkable run on the market in the past year, surging 85% on the back of impressive growth in its revenue and earnings. There is a good chance that this technology giant's stock could continue running higher thanks to the strength in the digital ad market where it appears to be gaining a bigger share.For investors interested in the stock who don't have access to fractional share purchases, this Meta price runup has created an issue. Each share is now trading just a shade under $585. To address higher share prices, all of Meta's Magnificent Seven peers executed stock splits in the recent past.Will the social media giant join this bandwagon to help out interested retail investors? Let's find out.
