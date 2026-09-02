Subsea7 Wins Sizeable Contract For Who Dat East Development

(RTTNews) - Subsea7 S.A. (SUBCY, SUBC.OL) on Wednesday announced a sizeable contract award from LLOG Exploration Co. LLC, a subsidiary of Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY, HBR.L), for the Who Dat East development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The company defines a sizeable contract as one valued between $50 million and $150 million.

The company said that project management and engineering will begin immediately at Subsea7's Houston office.

The offshore activities are expected to start in 2028.

The project is located in lease MC 509-1 at a water depth of approximately 1,300 meters.

The scope includes the fabrication, transportation and installation of a 29-kilometer steel catenary riser and pipe-in-pipe to the Who Dat floating production system.

The contract also covers installing umbilicals and subsea controls.

On Tuesday, Harbour Energy closed trading 1.43% higher at GBp 254.60 on the London Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, Subsea7 closed trading 2.26% lesser at NOK 337 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.