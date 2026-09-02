Premier Oil Aktie

Premier Oil für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1H9WB / ISIN: GB00B43G0577

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
02.09.2026 09:01:51

Subsea7 Wins Sizeable Contract For Who Dat East Development

(RTTNews) - Subsea7 S.A. (SUBCY, SUBC.OL) on Wednesday announced a sizeable contract award from LLOG Exploration Co. LLC, a subsidiary of Harbour Energy plc (HBRIY, HBR.L), for the Who Dat East development in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico.

The company defines a sizeable contract as one valued between $50 million and $150 million.

The company said that project management and engineering will begin immediately at Subsea7's Houston office.

The offshore activities are expected to start in 2028.

The project is located in lease MC 509-1 at a water depth of approximately 1,300 meters.

The scope includes the fabrication, transportation and installation of a 29-kilometer steel catenary riser and pipe-in-pipe to the Who Dat floating production system.

The contract also covers installing umbilicals and subsea controls.

On Tuesday, Harbour Energy closed trading 1.43% higher at GBp 254.60 on the London Stock Exchange.

On Tuesday, Subsea7 closed trading 2.26% lesser at NOK 337 on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Premier Oil Plc

mehr Nachrichten
Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.

Analysen zu Premier Oil Plc

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09:04 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im August 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
08:41 August 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
07:22 Top 10 im Wandel: Wie die Deutsche Bank ihr US-Aktiendepot im 2. Quartal umgeschichtet hat
01.09.26 Druckenmiller verkauft: Almonty, Broadcom & Bloom Energy fliegen aus dem Depot
01.09.26 August 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Eskalation im Iran-Krieg: ATX etwas höher -- DAX schwächer -- Asiens Börsen im Minus
Der heimische Markt zeigt sich leicht im Plus. Der deutsche Leitindex präsentiert sich zur Wochenmitte schwächer. An den Märkten in Asien geht es abwärts.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen