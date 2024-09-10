|
10.09.2024 12:30:00
Supervisory Board Chairman Martin Jetter to resign after the Annual General Meeting 2025
The Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG, Martin Jetter, has informed the company that he will resign from his position as Chairman of the Supervisory Board and Member of the Supervisory Board at the end of the Annual General Meeting 2025.Martin Jetter said: “I was appointed to the Supervisory Board in 2018 and elected as its chairman in 2020 and 2024. I became chairman at an eventful time. Next year, I will have led the Supervisory Board for five years and all the challenges that existed and were foreseeable were overcome. The company is stable in terms of personnel and business, and is on the right track.In recent months, a new CEO of Deutsche Börse AG was appointed and, adding to that, the integration of recent acquisitions is proceeding successfully and collaboration with national and international regulators is again exemplary. In the future, I would like to devote more time to my interests in the USA, as well as to the mandates I’m involved in in Switzerland, among others. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the committees and the Executive Board for the thorough and good cooperation. I look forward to continuing working with them until the end of my tenure. It was also important for me to communicate my decision at an early stage to give Deutsche Börse AG the opportunity to appoint a successor with sufficient notice.”The Supervisory Board of Deutsche Börse AG will now begin the selection process for Martin Jetter's successor. The handover of the chairmanship of the Supervisory Board is to take place at the end of the 2025 Annual General Meeting.***Editorial note: You can find a photo of Martin Jetter in our media database. Media contact:Ingrid M. Haas+49 69 21113217ingrid.haas@deutsche-boerse.com About Deutsche BörseAs an international exchange organisation and innovative market infrastructure provider, Deutsche Börse Group ensures capital markets that are fair, transparent, reliable and stable. With its wide range of products, services and technologies, the Group organises safe and efficient markets for sustainable economies.Its business areas cover the entire financial market transaction process chain. This includes the provision of indices, data, software, SaaS and analytical solutions as well as admission, trading and clearing. Additionally, it comprises services for funds, the settlement and custody of financial instruments as well as the management of collateral and liquidity. As a technology company, the Group develops state-of-the-art IT solutions and offers IT systems all over the world.With more than 14,000 employees, the Group has its headquarters in the financial centre of Frankfurt/Rhine-Main, as well as a strong global presence in locations such as Luxembourg, Prague, Cork, London, Copenhagen, New York, Chicago, Hong Kong, Singapore, Beijing, Tokyo and Sydney.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Deutsche Börse AG
