Synchrony Financial Aktie

Synchrony Financial für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A117UJ / ISIN: US87165B1035

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
17.08.2026 18:10:17

Synchrony Partners With OpenAI To Expand AI-powered Commerce

(RTTNews) - Synchrony Financial (SYF) announced on Monday that it has entered an enterprise collaboration with OpenAI to integrate financing, rewards and loyalty into AI-native shopping and checkout experiences.

The company launched a ChatGPT plugin allowing consumers to discover savings and promotional financing from Synchrony partners in a conversational interface.

Synchrony said it will also deploy OpenAI's latest models, including GPT-5.6 Sol, Terra and Luna, across its enterprise through ChatGPT Work, Codex and AWS Bedrock to accelerate product development and technology innovation.

Synchrony added that nearly all of its professional workforce has been using AI tools such as ChatGPT since 2024, and employees will gain access to ChatGPT Enterprise and ChatGPT Work to integrate AI into daily workflows. The company said 90% of employees expressed confidence in its commitment to using AI fairly and responsibly.

On the NYSE, shares of Synchrony Financial are currently losing 0.57 percent, changing hands at $80.54.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Synchrony Financial

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Synchrony Financial

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Synchrony Financial 69,50 -0,66% Synchrony Financial

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 33
16.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 33: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15.08.26 KW 33: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
15.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
14.08.26 KW 33: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht tiefer aus dem Handel -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen mit Gewinnen
Der ATX zeigte sich im Montagshandel schwächer. Der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte ebenfalls Verluste. Käufer prägten zum Wochenstart den Markt in Fernost.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen