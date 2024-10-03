T-Mobile: Back-to-Back World Champs for 5G Availability

A new global report from leading research firm Opensignal today reaffirmed that T-Mobile (NASDAQ: TMUS) customers, including those in Puerto Rico, get a 5G signal more often than anyone else on the planet. That’s right. T-Mobile has the world’s best 5G Availability, and for the fourth year in a row was the ONLY U.S. operator to receive a 5G Global Winner award for any category.

5G availability is a critical metric in measuring 5G network performance, because if you’re not connected to 5G, you can’t make use of all the amazing benefits it offers like faster speeds and lower latency. (Graphic: Business Wire)

According to Opensignal, T-Mobile customers in the United States are connected to 5G 67.4% of the time. To top it off, T-Mobile customers located in Puerto Rico are connected to 5G 71.7% of the time, 20% more often than second place for territories or countries smaller than 200,000 sq. km.

T-Mobile is the leader in 5G, delivering America’s largest, fastest and most awarded 5G network. The Un-carrier’s 5G network covers more than 330 million people across two million square miles. More than 300 million people nationwide are covered by T-Mobile’s super-fast Ultra Capacity 5G with over 2x more square miles of coverage than similar mid-band 5G offerings from the Un-carrier’s closest competitors.

Opensignal Awards – 5G Global Mobile Network Experience Awards, T-Mobile USA large land mass group & T-Mobile Puerto Rico small land mass group, 2024, based on independent analysis of mobile measurements recorded during the period January 1–June 29, 2024 © 2024 Opensignal Limited

