10.09.2024 02:50:30

T-Mobile Announces IPhone 16 Pre-Orders Starting September 13, With Availability On September 20

(RTTNews) - T-Mobile said its customers will be able to pre-order the iPhone 16 lineup beginning Friday, September 13, with availability at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile on Friday, September 20.

T-Mobile noted that the new Apple Watch will be available for T-Mobile customers to order this Friday, September 13, with availability for Apple Watch and AirPods beginning Friday, September 20.

Earlier today, Apple Inc. (AAPL) unveiled its next-gen iPhones-- iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

The flagship iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max are powered by the company's top-of-the-line A18 Pro chip, which also powers new Apple Intelligence features that are part of iOS 18.

iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be available in four finishes: black titanium, natural titanium, white titanium, and desert titanium. Pre-orders begin Friday, September 13, with availability beginning Friday, September 20.

iPhone 16 Pro pricing starts at $999 for the base 128GB variant, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max begins at $1,199 for the 256GB option. Customers can also purchase the handsets in 512GB and 1TB storage models.

Aktien in diesem Artikel

T-Mobile US 179,70 0,08% T-Mobile US

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor EZB-Entscheid: ATX und DAX stärker -- Asiens Börsen gehen mehrheitlich freundlich aus dem Handel
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Donnerstagshandel von ihrer freundlichen Seite. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte zogen am Mittwoch überwiegend an.

