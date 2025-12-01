TDK CorpShs American Deposit.Shares repr.1 Com.Sh Aktie
WKN: 866790 / ISIN: US8723514084
|
01.12.2025 17:55:43
TDK Ventures Backs Mixx Technologies To Scale Next-Gen AI Optical Interconnect Platform
(RTTNews) - TDK Corporation's (TTDKY) venture arm, TDK Ventures, has invested in Mixx Technologies to accelerate the rollout of its high-performance optical interconnect platform aimed at eliminating data bottlenecks in AI and high-performance computing systems.
Mixx, based in San Jose, has developed HBxIO, a co-packaged optics engine designed for rack-to-chip connectivity. The technology enables switch-free GPU clusters, improving power efficiency, latency, and performance across AI data centers. Its system-level architecture merges photonics with advanced packaging to support large-scale inference workloads.
TDK Ventures participated in Mixx's oversubscribed $33 million Series A round led by ICM HPQC Fund, alongside SystemIQ Capital, Applied Ventures, and others. Investors cited strong confidence in Mixx's platform, which aims to support the world's most demanding AI computations.
TDK Ventures president Nicolas Sauvage said the company represents deep-tech innovation that can reshape the AI compute ecosystem by enabling highly parallel, low-latency clusters. Mixx founders Vivek Raghuraman and Rebecca K. Schaevitz, veterans of Broadcom's CPO team, aim to deliver higher performance-per-watt and sustainable compute scaling through open-standard architecture.
Raghuraman said Mixx's goal is to overcome current infrastructure limitations and power future AI growth through more efficient data movement.
TTDKY currently trades at $16.1, or 2.13% lower on the OTC Markets OTCPK.
