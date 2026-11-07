The Artificial Intelligence (AI) Boom Is Far From Over. Here Are 4 Potential Long-Term Winners

While the debate over the future of artificial intelligence (AI) infrastructure spending continues to rage on Wall Street, many corporations aren't just saying they will spend more on AI; they are backing up their words with action. So far this earnings season, we have seen that many leaders in the field are still pouring fortunes into hopes of capitalizing on what they see as a transformative opportunity. This provides strong evidence that the ongoing AI revolution isn't over yet, and there is still time to invest in stocks that could ride this tailwind over the long run. Here are four great examples to consider: Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD), and Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Image source: The Motley Fool.

Nvidia's indispensable role in the industry has made it one of the biggest winners of the AI revolution so far. In my view, that's likely to remain the case over the long run. Despite increased competition in the GPU (graphics processing unit) market, the company has maintained a runaway lead.

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