:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.11.2025 15:44:00
The Foundation of the U.S. Economy Appears to Be Breaking, and Wall Street Has Turned a Blind Eye
Despite a bumpy beginning to April, 2025 has shaped up as another banner year for Wall Street's major stock indexes. The benchmark S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC), growth stock-dominated Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC), and ageless Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) have all logged several record-closing highs this year.There's little question that hype surrounding the evolution of artificial intelligence has powered all three indexes higher. Empowering software and systems with the tools to make rapid decisions without the need for human oversight or intervention is a potential game changer for most industries around the world.Investors are also excited about the Federal Reserve's ongoing rate-easing cycle. Lowering interest rates makes borrowing less costly for businesses, which can lead to increased hiring, more spending on innovation, and an uptick in merger and acquisition activity.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!