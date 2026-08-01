Impact Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0RA7S / ISIN: GB00B3DFYL18
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01.08.2026 12:02:00
The Impact Trump's Tariffs Are Having on Your 401(k)
President Donald Trump has imposed tariffs of 10% to 12.5% on 60 trading partners, building what Reuters describes as a "near-global tariff wall." A tariff is a tax on imported goods, collected from the importer at the border, and typically passed along to U.S. businesses and consumers through higher prices. To date, Trump's tariffs have created a mixed picture for your 401(k). On one hand, they inject the market with greater short-term volatility and sector-specific risks. So far, though, tariffs have coexisted well with strong overall market gains. Here, we look at the way these tariffs are impacting your retirement account -- both positively and negatively.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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