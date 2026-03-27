Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie
WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575
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27.03.2026 09:00:04
The LLB Group is Europe's best fund provider
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Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Vaduz, 27 March 2026. The LLB Group has won the overall European title. At the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026, it impressed in the Small Company category across all three main asset classes: equity, bond, and mixed-asset funds. It also received further awards at national level. LLB Group has now won a Best Group Overall award for the fifth time – and for the second time for Europe.
The awards are not based on short-term performance in individual peak years, but on risk-adjusted returns over a three-year period. This means that different market phases are taken into account. Unlike individual fund ratings, the LSEG Lipper Small Group Overall Europe category focuses not on the performance of a single product, but on the overall track record of a fund management company across multiple asset classes.
Important dates
Brief portrait
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees, LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As per 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion.
Contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
|Staedtle 44
|9490 Vaduz
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+423 236 88 11
|Fax:
|+423 236 88 22
|E-mail:
|llb@llb.li
|Internet:
|www.llb.li
|ISIN:
|LI0355147575
|Valor:
|35514757
|Listed:
|Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2298942
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2298942 27.03.2026 CET/CEST
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Nachrichten zu Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB)
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27.03.26
|LLB-Gruppe ist Europas beste Fondsanbieterin (EQS Group)
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27.03.26
|The LLB Group is Europe's best fund provider (EQS Group)
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24.03.26
|SPI-Wert Liechtensteinische Landesbank-Aktie: So viel hätte eine Investition in Liechtensteinische Landesbank von vor einem Jahr abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
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17.03.26
|SPI-Papier Liechtensteinische Landesbank-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein Investment in Liechtensteinische Landesbank von vor 10 Jahren eingebracht (finanzen.at)
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16.03.26
|LLB successfully issues bond of CHF 200 million (EQS Group)
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16.03.26
|LLB emittiert erfolgreich Anleihe über CHF 200 Mio. (EQS Group)
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13.03.26
|LLB-Gruppe veröffentlicht Geschäftsbericht 2025 (EQS Group)
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13.03.26
|LLB Group publishes Annual Report 2025 (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB)
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB)
|106,00
|-2,75%
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