Liechtensteinische Landesbank Aktie

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WKN DE: A2DYXV / ISIN: LI0355147575

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27.03.2026 09:00:04

The LLB Group is Europe's best fund provider

Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
The LLB Group is Europe's best fund provider

27.03.2026 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Vaduz, 27 March 2026. The LLB Group has won the overall European title. At the LSEG Lipper Fund Awards 2026, it impressed in the Small Company category across all three main asset classes: equity, bond, and mixed-asset funds. It also received further awards at national level. LLB Group has now won a Best Group Overall award for the fifth time – and for the second time for Europe.

The awards are not based on short-term performance in individual peak years, but on risk-adjusted returns over a three-year period. This means that different market phases are taken into account. Unlike individual fund ratings, the LSEG Lipper Small Group Overall Europe category focuses not on the performance of a single product, but on the overall track record of a fund management company across multiple asset classes.

With more than 50 own funds, the LLB Group covers the equity, bond and mixed-asset fund classes comprehensively. Winning the overall European title again underscores the consistent performance of the entire fund range over the assessment period and confirms the long-term orientation of the investment strategy. Markus Wiedemann, Chief Investment Officer of the LLB Group, emphasises: "Long-term investment success is not built on individual securities, but on a clearly defined investment process that remains robust across different market cycles. What matters is consistent risk management combined with the ability to capitalise on structural opportunities. This latest award shows that our approach delivers results even in a demanding competitive environment."

Further awards in the German market
In addition to the Lipper Fund Awards, the LLB Group received the top rating of five stars in the Capital Fonds-Kompass ranking published by the business magazine Capital. Of the 100 fund management companies analysed, only the top ten achieved this rating. The ranking evaluates not only fund performance and quality, but also the experience of the management team, the breadth of the product offering, and the level of client service.

In turbulent times, the need for reliability grows. That is exactly what these awards stand for. They confirm that the LLB Group delivers quality and consistency even under demanding conditions.

Important dates

  • Friday, 17 April 2026, 34th ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders
  • Wednesday, 19 August 2026, presentation of the 2026 interim business result

Brief portrait

Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG (LLB) is the longest established financial institute in the Principality of Liechtenstein. The majority of the company’s share capital is held by the Principality of Liechtenstein. LLB’s shares are listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange (symbol: LLBN). The LLB Group offers its clients comprehensive wealth management services as a universal bank, in private banking, asset management and fund services. With 1'523 employees, LLB is represented in Liechtenstein, Switzerland, Austria, Germany, Dubai and Abu Dhabi. As per 31 December 2025, the business volume of the LLB Group stood at CHF 125.9 billion.

Contact
Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG
Elena Betz, Group Corporate Communications
Telephone +423 236 84 47 | communications@llb.li | llb.li


End of Media Release
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: Liechtensteinische Landesbank / LLB
Staedtle 44
9490 Vaduz
Switzerland
Phone: +423 236 88 11
Fax: +423 236 88 22
E-mail: llb@llb.li
Internet: www.llb.li
ISIN: LI0355147575
Valor: 35514757
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Frankfurt, Stuttgart; SIX Swiss Exchange
EQS News ID: 2298942

 
End of News EQS News Service

2298942  27.03.2026 CET/CEST

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