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14.06.2026 16:16:00
The Most Dangerous Dividend ETF Investors Keep Buying
The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEMKT: JEPI) has become a $44 billion giant and the largest in the covered call ETF category. The fund is a relatively easy sell for income seekers too -- a low-volatility, large-cap portfolio with an 8% yield that's paid monthly. It seems to keep drawing in money regardless of its performance.It became a Wall Street darling in 2022, when it outperformed the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) by 15 percentage points and routinely offered double-digit yields. But lately, it's been riding on its reputation.Since the beginning of 2023, the JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has returned 34%, which significantly lags the 99% return of the Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEMKT: VOO) over the same time. A covered call ETF isn't likely to, or expected to, beat the U.S. stock market in a bullish rally.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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