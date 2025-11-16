Ultimate Holdings Group Aktie
WKN DE: A3D2JT / ISIN: US90401U1097
|
16.11.2025 12:50:00
The Ultimate Quantum Computing Stock Is Hiding in Plain Sight
Investors following the advent of quantum computing have certainly heard of names like IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing (NASDAQ: RGTI), and D-Wave Quantum (NYSE: QBTS). Each of these companies has its own approach to best serving this nascent business. And each of them is promising in their own way.If you're looking for the best way of capitalizing on the quantum computing opportunity, however, none of these popular but risky prospects is your best bet. The ultimate quantum computing stock is arguably hiding in plain sight. That's Google's parent, Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL).But first things first.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
