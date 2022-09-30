|
30.09.2022 22:19:26
The Walt Disney Company Appoints Veteran Media and Technology Executive Carolyn Everson to Its Board of Directors
BURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) today announced that Carolyn Everson, a veteran media and technology executive, will join its Board of Directors, effective November 21. Ms. Everson, 50, a well-respected executive with deep experience in consumer-facing companies, will be included in the Company’s slate of director nominees in the proxy statement for Disney’s 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders. Ms. Everson’s selection follows a lengthy and comprehensive sea
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Businesswire"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!