Nasdaq Aktie
WKN: 813516 / ISIN: US6311031081
|
18.12.2025 16:40:00
These 3 Stocks Have Been the Nasdaq-100's Top Performers of 2025. Are They Still Good Buys for 2026?
This has been a good year for many Nasdaq-100 stocks. Investors remain bullish about growth stocks, even though there were some worries that the U.S. economy is slowing down, with layoffs on the rise. Stocks involved in tech have particularly done well due to the ongoing optimism about opportunities related to artificial intelligence (AI).As of Dec. 15, the top-performing stocks on the Nasdaq-100 index for the year were Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU), Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD), and Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ: PLTR). Let's consider what has been behind their impressive performances and see whether they may be poised for even greater gains in 2026.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
