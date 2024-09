These 5 Stocks Could Be the Biggest iPhone 16 Winners, and None of Them Is Apple

The launch of an Apple iPhone always garners a lot of attention. After all, the company has sold over 200 million of the devices each year for the past three calendar years. With the latest generation of the smartphone supporting a number of new artificial intelligence (AI) features, expectations for iPhone 16 sales are high. J.P. Morgan, for example, is expecting iPhone sales to rise more than 12% to 250 million units for Apple 's fiscal 2025. While this should help Apple , some of its suppliers could benefit even more.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool