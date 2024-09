This $1 Trillion Opportunity Could Make Nvidia Stock a No-Brainer Buy -- and It's Not Artificial Intelligence (AI)

It doesn't take an investing genius to know that Nvidia (NASDAQ: NVDA) has been a huge winner from the artificial intelligence (AI) boom. The surging demand for graphics pressing units (GPUs) -- driven largely by AI -- has made Nvidia one of the largest companies on the planet.Can Nvidia grow even bigger? Yep. The chip giant sees a $1 trillion opportunity ahead -- and it's not AI.Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said in his company's second-quarter earnings call in August, "[T]he world is moving from general-purpose computing to accelerated computing. And the world builds about $1 trillion worth of data centers. $1 trillion worth of data centers in a few years will be all accelerated computing." He added later in the call, "We are at the beginning of our journey to modernize $1 trillion worth of data centers from general-purpose computing to accelerated computing."Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool