Incredible Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2P6F3 / ISIN: SGXE23963270
|
03.03.2026 18:15:00
This AI-Powered Software Stock Is an Incredible Bargain Right Now
Over the last few weeks, artificial intelligence (AI) has been seen as a significant threat to many software companies. But one CEO just told investors, "AI is expanding our market opportunity." And based on the company's most recent earnings and its outlook, I think he's right. Still, much of the market still doubts whether AI-powered software will lead to a turnaround for Nice (NASDAQ: NICE).But Nice is now well positioned to accelerate growth over the next few years, and its stock looks like an incredible bargain right now.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!