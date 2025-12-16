Celsius Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079
|
16.12.2025 23:21:00
This Beverage Stock Is Way Cheaper Than Celsius
An underrated beverage company, Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO), has been on a tear since it went public in October 2021. After getting through a volatile first year on the market, the stock has managed gains for four consecutive years, climbing 46% in 2025 alone (as of Dec. 15). Compared to another upstart beverage company, Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH), it appears to be doing even better.Celsius' stock price has far outpaced its earnings growth, resulting in a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 365. Compare that to Vita Coco's much cheaper trailing P/E of 47. Vita Coco produces multiple coconut-based products, including coconut milk, caffeinated drinks, alcoholic drinks, and sweet "treats" beverages. The brand prioritizes health and sustainability, and its branding efforts related to sustainability gave it an advantage against competitors in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Inc
Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Inc
