Celsius Holdings Aktie

Celsius Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0YH6K / ISIN: US15118V2079

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
16.12.2025 23:21:00

This Beverage Stock Is Way Cheaper Than Celsius

An underrated beverage company, Vita Coco (NASDAQ: COCO), has been on a tear since it went public in October 2021. After getting through a volatile first year on the market, the stock has managed gains for four consecutive years, climbing 46% in 2025 alone (as of Dec. 15). Compared to another upstart beverage company, Celsius (NASDAQ: CELH), it appears to be doing even better.Celsius' stock price has far outpaced its earnings growth, resulting in a trailing price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 365. Compare that to Vita Coco's much cheaper trailing P/E of 47. Vita Coco produces multiple coconut-based products, including coconut milk, caffeinated drinks, alcoholic drinks, and sweet "treats" beverages. The brand prioritizes health and sustainability, and its branding efforts related to sustainability gave it an advantage against competitors in 2025.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Celsius Holdings Incmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Celsius Holdings Inc 43,15 -1,50% Celsius Holdings Inc

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

14.12.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 50
14.12.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 50: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.12.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
13.12.25 KW 50: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
12.12.25 KW 50: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX auf Richtungssuche -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren zur Wochenmitte seitwärts. In Fernost dominierten die Bullen das Börsengeschehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen