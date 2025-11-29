:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
29.11.2025 19:35:00
This Historical Market Pattern Just Ended, and It Could Be a Precursor to a Market Crash
Given its volatility early in 2025, the market's move higher this year has been surprisingly smooth until recently. In fact, it had been a historically smooth pace. For 138 straight trading days, the S&P 500 (SNPINDEX: ^GSPC) had closed above its 50-day moving average until the streak ended on Nov. 17.This was the longest such streak for the S&P 500 since a 149-trading-day period between 2006 and 2007 that ended in February 2007. It was also its fifth-longest stretch since 1950. The S&P 500 wasn't the only major index to trade above its 50-day moving average during this stretch. The Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) also traded above its 50-day moving average over this period, with the dates overlapping with those of the S&P 500. Its streak was the longest since a 187-trading-day stretch that ended back in October 1995.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
