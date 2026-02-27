:be Aktie
This Industrial Stock Could Be a Hidden Gem (and Here's Why)
The surge in artificial intelligence (AI) has ignited an infrastructure supercycle, with a favorable outlook for companies that provide power, cooling, and specialized data center solutions.One company that could be a hidden gem for this growth is Eaton (NYSE: ETN). The industrial company is a power management and cooling behemoth poised to benefit from the tailwinds of the AI data center supercycle. Artificial intelligence is changing the physical and architectural infrastructure needed for modern data centers. Traditional cloud computing racks consume 10 to 15 kilowatts and use standard air cooling. However, next-generation AI processors consume 80 to 100 kilowatts per rack, necessitating a transition to liquid cooling. Eaton is a legacy electrical component supplier transforming into an integrated infrastructure partner for AI hyperscalers.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
