Safe Aktie

Safe für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 15:30:00

This Low-Cost Vanguard Fund Could Help Keep Your Portfolio Safe in 2026

Are you worried about the stock market this year? After three straight years of above-average gains for the S&P 500, you wouldn't be wrong to be concerned about an inevitable slowdown. The market has been red hot, and expecting another strong year might be optimistic. As of Jan. 26, the broad index is up just around 1.5%, and that's with it rebounding recently.If you want to reduce your risk in the markets this year, you may want to consider investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can give you a bit of safety and stability, rather than growth potential. While S&P 500 index funds are normally safe long-term options, that's only if you're hanging on for years or decades, as that can give you plenty of time to recover from a correction or crash in the markets.A safer alternative this year may be to invest in utility stocks, and an excellent way to do so is through the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Safe

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Safe

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary 0,38 -3,06% Keep Inc. Registered Shs Unitary

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

19:47 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
19:43 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen