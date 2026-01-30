Safe Aktie
WKN DE: A40H9L / ISIN: FR001400RKU0
|
30.01.2026 15:30:00
This Low-Cost Vanguard Fund Could Help Keep Your Portfolio Safe in 2026
Are you worried about the stock market this year? After three straight years of above-average gains for the S&P 500, you wouldn't be wrong to be concerned about an inevitable slowdown. The market has been red hot, and expecting another strong year might be optimistic. As of Jan. 26, the broad index is up just around 1.5%, and that's with it rebounding recently.If you want to reduce your risk in the markets this year, you may want to consider investing in exchange-traded funds (ETFs) that can give you a bit of safety and stability, rather than growth potential. While S&P 500 index funds are normally safe long-term options, that's only if you're hanging on for years or decades, as that can give you plenty of time to recover from a correction or crash in the markets.A safer alternative this year may be to invest in utility stocks, and an excellent way to do so is through the Vanguard Utilities Index Fund ETF (NYSEMKT: VPU).Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
