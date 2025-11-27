:be Aktie
WKN DE: A3CWWB / ISIN: AT0000A2SGH0
|
27.11.2025 10:35:00
This Mining Stock Is Up 385% in 2025. 1 Reason This Could Be Just the Beginning.
The world wants more data centers and electric cars. To build them, it needs materials like copper, nickel, cobalt, and manganese. Most of these metals come from mines that not only tear through forests and leave toxic tailings, but are also very expensive to build and maintain.TMC The Metals Company (NASDAQ: TMC) is pitching a different way to obtain these metals. In simple terms, it wants to vacuum rocks that contain these metals ("nodules") off the seafloor of the Pacific Ocean.Excitement about the potential for this company helped boost the stock as much as 854% in 2025; however, the mining stock is down about 49% from all-time highs hit in mid-October. For long-term investors, the underlying idea behind this company could be reason enough to buy this dip.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
