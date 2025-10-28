GameStop Aktie
WKN: A0HGDX / ISIN: US36467W1099
|
28.10.2025 13:08:32
This Stock Is Up 22% in a Week. Are We About to See a GameStop-Level Short Squeeze?
Perhaps one of the most surprising stocks in recent trading sessions has been Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND). Although the food stock peaked dramatically in the middle of the Oct. 22 trading session and pulled back, it is still up by 22% over the last week amid a short squeeze.This price action may come as a surprise amid the plunging popularity of its plant-based meat. Instead, the stock is likely influenced by behavior reminiscent of GameStop's (NYSE: GME) short squeeze in 2021. Knowing this, should investors buy Beyond Meat stock in hopes the short squeeze will resume or stay on the sidelines?Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu GameStop Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
10.09.25
|GameStop-Aktie profitiert: Zahlen über den Erwartungen (finanzen.at)
|
09.09.25
|Ausblick: GameStop gewährt Anlegern Blick in die Bücher (finanzen.net)
|
13.07.25
|Anleger aufgepasst! Wie die Psychologie auf die Rendite drücken kann (finanzen.at)
|
12.06.25
|GameStop-Aktie nach Quartalszahlen im Sinkflug: Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen - weitere BTC-Käufe? (finanzen.at)
|
11.06.25
|GameStop-Aktie schwach: GameStop in den Schwarzen Zahlen - Umsatz enttäuscht (finanzen.at)
|
10.06.25
|Ausblick: GameStop präsentiert Quartalsergebnisse (finanzen.net)