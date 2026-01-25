Telecom Aktie
WKN: 882336 / ISIN: NZTELE0001S4
|
25.01.2026 17:44:00
This Telecom Stock Could Be a Surprising Long-Term Winner as Artificial Intelligence Adoption Accelerates
In today's tech world, Nokia (NYSE: NOK) attracts relatively little attention. After the debut of Apple's iPhone and the ensuing transition to smartphones wiped out its cellular phone business, the company redefined itself as a telecom hardware company. Because of that, it's far less on the minds of consumers -- and investors -- than it was when its handsets were ubiquitous.However, a new partnership with Nvidia has reignited some Wall Street interest in the stock. It's a deal that could support Nokia's move into artificial intelligence (AI), foster a long-awaited recovery, and make the stock a long-term winner. Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!