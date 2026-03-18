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Telecom Aktie

Telecom für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 882336 / ISIN: NZTELE0001S4

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18.03.2026 18:19:52

This Telecom Stock Is Up 19% This Past Year, so Why Did One Fund Just Exit?

On February 17, 2026, Stonehill Capital Management reported in a Securities and Exchange Commission filing that it sold out of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) in the fourth quarter.According to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing dated February 17, 2026, Stonehill Capital Management sold all 320,194 shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS). The fund’s TDS position value dropped by $12.56 million from the previous quarter as a result.Telephone and Data Systems is a leading U.S. telecommunications provider with a diversified portfolio that has spanned wireless, broadband, and voice services. It operates at scale, supporting millions of wireless and wireline connections nationwide. Its integrated approach and broad service offering position it to address evolving connectivity needs across a wide customer base.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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