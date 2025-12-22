TK Group Appoints Lu Gong Shan As CEO As Yung Steps Down

(RTTNews) - TK Group Ltd. (2283.HK), on Monday, announced that chief executive officer Yung Kin Cheung Michael is stepping down from the role to focus on the Group's strategic development. The company has appointed Lu Gong Shan as an executive director and chief executive officer, effective January 1, 2026.

Lu will take over from Yung Kin Cheung Michael as chief executive officer.

Yung will remain an executive director.

The company said there were no disagreements related to the leadership change.

Lu has also been appointed as a member of the remuneration committee Lu has entered into a three-year service contract commencing January 1, 2026.

Lu has been with the Group since 2002 and has held multiple senior management roles, most recently overseeing the Group's mold business units.

TK Group closed trading 1.58% higher at HKD 2.570 on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.