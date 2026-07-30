Trane Technologies Aktie

Trane Technologies für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2P09K / ISIN: IE00BK9ZQ967

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30.07.2026 15:20:38

Trane Technologies Raises Annual Outlook

(RTTNews) - Trane Technologies PLC (TT), a provider of products and services for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and others, on Thursday revised up its annual guidance.

Dave Regnery, CEO of Trane, said: "We continue to see heightened demand for our sustainable, energy-efficient solutions, resulting in strong organic revenue growth, exceptional bookings strength, and a record backlog of $12.1 billion. We are carrying solid momentum into the second half of the year. Accordingly, we are raising our full-year revenue and EPS guidance."

For the full year, the company now expects net earnings from continuing operations of around $15 to $15.10 per share, including $0.20 per share for non-GAAP adjustments.

Trane now anticipates annual adjusted profit from continuing operations of $15.20 to $15.30 per share.

Earlier, Trane had projected net and adjusted profit from continuing operations of approximately $14.75 to $14.95 per share for the full year.

For the full year, Trane now anticipates reported revenue growth of around 11.5% against the prior expectation of 9.5%.

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